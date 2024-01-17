AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,434 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. 410,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

