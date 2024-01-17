AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

VRTX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,546. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $439.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average is $364.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

