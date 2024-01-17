AIA Group Ltd Purchases 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 292,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,540. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $366.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.35 and a 200 day moving average of $308.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

