AIA Group Ltd Purchases 14,066 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. 15,807,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,661,117. The company has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

