AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.23. The company had a trading volume of 574,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,906. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.89 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.45 and its 200 day moving average is $481.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

