AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 252,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.64. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $283.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

