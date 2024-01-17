AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $246,000. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 147,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 799,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,867. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

