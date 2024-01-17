AIA Group Ltd Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,799. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $239.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

