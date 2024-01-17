AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

