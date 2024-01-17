AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $632.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,616. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $600.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.