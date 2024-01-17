AIA Group Ltd Buys 200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. 76,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,126. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $120.99.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

