AIA Group Ltd Buys 10,493 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,615 shares of company stock worth $7,864,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

