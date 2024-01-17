AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $33,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 1,932,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

