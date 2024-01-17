AIA Group Ltd Acquires 1,651 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 996,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

