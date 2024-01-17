Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $1,093,633. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

