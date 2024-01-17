Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.14. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,379 shares of company stock worth $730,855 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

