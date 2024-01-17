Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.17. 662,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.10 and a 200-day moving average of $554.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

