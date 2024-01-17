Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.