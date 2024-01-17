Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

