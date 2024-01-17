Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 185,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $666.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

