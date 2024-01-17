Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

