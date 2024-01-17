Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 299,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.