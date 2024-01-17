819,833 Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,003,000. iShares Global Comm Services ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IXP stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

