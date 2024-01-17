4,888 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

