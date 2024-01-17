3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 708,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.