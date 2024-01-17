3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.
3M Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE MMM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 708,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
