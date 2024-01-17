230,777 Shares in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,000. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.71% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,304. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

