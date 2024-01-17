1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect 1st Source to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

1st Source Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

