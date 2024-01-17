180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.68.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

