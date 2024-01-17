180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

