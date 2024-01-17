180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.94.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.