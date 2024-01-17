180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $597.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.09. The firm has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.