13,018 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,018 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 571,473 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

