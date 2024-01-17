10,936 Shares in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000.

TSLY stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

