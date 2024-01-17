10,000 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Shopify accounts for 1.5% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shopify by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

