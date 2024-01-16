ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.90

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1416670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

