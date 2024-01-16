Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.46 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,010. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

