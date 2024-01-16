Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.10 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $104,835.08 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

