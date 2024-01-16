XY Capital Ltd Sells 19,663 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

XY Capital Ltd lessened its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares comprises about 1.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 77,109,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,808,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

