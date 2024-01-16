XY Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 166,875 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. Honda Motor makes up approximately 3.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,279,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 950,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,530. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

