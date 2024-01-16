XY Capital Ltd Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 235.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,552 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises about 5.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MUFG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 3,132,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,438. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.