XY Capital Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 428.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,029 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up approximately 0.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 90.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 120,485,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,605,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

