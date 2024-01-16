Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 3.3%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.05. 138,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 568,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Xometry Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $830,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 238.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

