X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.56

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1881337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

