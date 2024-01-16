WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,000. NetEase comprises approximately 2.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Down 0.3 %

NTES traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. 1,248,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

