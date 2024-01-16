Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 79,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,783 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $16.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,995,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

