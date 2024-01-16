Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 11,728 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PulteGroup by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. 679,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

