Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

IP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,571. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

