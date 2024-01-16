Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

