Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.