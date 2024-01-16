Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $473.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.55. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

